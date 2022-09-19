

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Britain's longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest after a state funeral in London Monday.



The Queen was buried at the King George VI Memorial Chapel near the Windsor Castle, next to her late husband Prince Philip.



Several leaders and dignitaries from around the world, including U.S President Joe Biden and French President Immanuel Macron, joined new King Charles III and the rest of the royal family at Westminster Abbey for the funeral service.



The Queen died on September 8, prompting an outpouring of grief across the UK and around the world.



Elizabeth, who came to the throne in 1952, died at the age of 96 after reigning for seven decades.



Her eldest son Charles succeeds her to the throne and as the new King of 14 Commonwealth realms.



Earlier, delivering remarks after signing the Official Condolence Book for the late Queen at Lancaster House, President Biden said, 'Our hearts go out to the Royal Family - King Charles and all the family. It's a loss that leaves a giant hole'.







