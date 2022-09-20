Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.09.2022
WKN: A3CUC1 ISIN: GB00BL6C2002 
20.09.22
08:02 Uhr
20.09.2022 | 10:49
WICKES GROUP PLC: Director Declaration

DJ WICKES GROUP PLC: Director Declaration

WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX) WICKES GROUP PLC: Director Declaration 20-Sep-2022 / 09:16 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Wickes Group PLC

(the 'Company')

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2) Wickes Group Plc announces that Mark Clare, Senior Independent Non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director and Deputy Chair of Ricardo plc with effect from 1 November 2022 and Chair of Ricardo plc with effect from 17 November 2022.

For further information please contact:

Marie Williamson

Head of Legal

Tel: (44) 1923 656600

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BL6C2002 
Category Code: RDN 
TIDM:     WIX 
LEI Code:   213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 
Sequence No.: 189213 
EQS News ID:  1445957 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1445957&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 20, 2022 04:16 ET (08:16 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
