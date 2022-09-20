Commercial Banking Market to Accrue $7,404.4 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 11.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Commercial banks enable transactions through cheques, digital transfers & payments, and bank drafts. Moreover, commercial banks provide customers and small and mid-sized businesses. All these aspects drive the growth of the global commercial banking market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Commercial Banking Market by Products (Commercial Lending, Treasury Management, Project Finance, Syndicated Loans, Capital Market, Others), by Application (Healthcare, Construction, Transportation And Logistics, Media And Entertainment, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." As per the report, the global commercial banking industry was estimated at $2,540.3 billion in 2021, and is set to reach $7,404.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.





Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Commercial banks enable transactions through cheques, digital transfers & payments, and bank drafts. Moreover, commercial banks provide customers and small and mid-sized businesses. All these aspects drive the growth of the global commercial banking market. Furthermore, commercial banks play a key role in the economic growth of any nation and this also helps in enhancing production, employment, and consumer spending. This will create new growth opportunities for the global players as well as the global market. However, the risk of theft and fraud is one of the key factors that can limit the growth of the global market in the years ahead.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 pandemic severely obstructed the expansion of the global commercial banking industry due to consumers being hesitant about visiting branches of commercial banks due to fear of getting infected by the COVID-19.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, commercial banks adopted online banking technologies for performing digital transactions that helped them in delivering seamless services to customers through online banking apps on their smartphones, tablets, desktops, and laptops.

The project finance segment to dominate the global market in terms of revenue in 2031

Based on the products, the project finance segment is set to contribute to the highest market share in 2031, accounting for around one-fifth of the global commercial banking market share. The growth of the segment over the forecast period can be attributed to the ability of commercial banks in funding the projects of small as well as large enterprises. However, the commercial lending segment dominated the global market share in 2021. Furthermore, the report also includes other segments such as Commercial Lending, Treasury Management, Syndicated Loans, Capital Market, and Others.

The Healthcare segment to contribute a huge share of the global market by 2031

On basis of the application, the healthcare segment accounted for a major share of the global commercial banking market in 2021. The segment contributed nearly one-third of the overall share of the global market. Furthermore, the segment is likely to dominate the market growth even in 2031. The growth of the segment over the forecast period can be credited to large-scale investments made by commercial banks in the healthcare sector. However, the transportation and logistics segment recorded the fastest CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period. The segmental growth over the forecast period can be credited to the offering of various commercial banking services to transportation and logistics firms.

Asia-Pacific to retain global market domination over 2022-2031

By Region, Asia-Pacific is set to contribute notably toward the global commercial banking market share in 2031. The region is expected to account for around one-third of the global market share in 2031. The growth of the market in the region over the forecast timespan can be credited to the rise in the acceptance of NFC and POS terminals in emerging economies of the region. Furthermore, rise in the mobile, and internet banking and the extension of facilities at ATMs are projected to improve operational efficiency. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific commercial market is set to record the highest CAGR of 14.2% during 2022-2031. The report also analyses other regions such as North America, LAMEA, and Europe.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the commercial banking market share from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and commercial banking market opportunity.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the commercial banking market forecast assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global commercial banking market outlook.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global commercial banking market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments

Products

Syndicated Loans

Capital Market

Others

Commercial Lending

Treasury Management

Project Finance

Application

Healthcare

Construction

Transportation And Logistics

Media And Entertainment

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe (UK, Germany , France , Italy , Spain , Netherlands , Rest of Europe )

(UK, , , , , , Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , India , Japan , Australia , Singapore , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , , Rest of ) LAMEA ( Latin America , Middle East , Africa )

Major Market Players

Bank of America Corporation

Bank of China (BOC)

(BOC) Barclays Bank PLC

BNP Paribas

China Construction Bank

Citigroup Inc.

HSBC Group

J.P. Morgan Chase & Co.

U.S. Bank

Wells Fargo

The report analyzes these key players in the global commercial banking market. These players have implemented key business strategies such as strategic expansion, new product launches, alliances, and joint ventures for enhancing market penetration and reinforcing their position in the industry. The report helps the target audience in determining the market performance, performance of each segment, product portfolio development in the market, and contributions made by each player to the market expansion.

