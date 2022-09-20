Anzeige
Rubix Foods Opens New First-Of-Its-Kind Innovation Center

Collaborative Problem Solving Under One Roof Empowers Faster Concept-to-Commercialization

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubix Foods, a leading culinary and food science-focused provider of flavor and functional ingredients for restaurants and food manufacturers, announced today the grand opening of its highly anticipated new Innovation Center. The 50,000-square-foot "facility of the future" is tailor-made to streamline and accelerate the innovation process on behalf of the company's customers, which includes many of the world's most recognized food brands.