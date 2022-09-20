DJ Lyxor Inverse USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Inverse USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc (UINU LN) Lyxor Inverse USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Sep-2022 / 11:43 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Inverse USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 19-Sep-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 91.2799
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1616508
CODE: UINU LN
ISIN: LU1879532940
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1879532940 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UINU LN Sequence No.: 189305 EQS News ID: 1446327 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1446327&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
September 20, 2022 05:43 ET (09:43 GMT)