DJ Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc (GHYU LN) Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Sep-2022 / 11:51 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 19-Sep-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 18.1902
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 271719
CODE: GHYU LN
ISIN: LU2099295466
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU2099295466 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GHYU LN Sequence No.: 189341 EQS News ID: 1446403 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1446403&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
September 20, 2022 05:51 ET (09:51 GMT)