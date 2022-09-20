DJ Lyxor MSCI World Climate Change (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World Climate Change (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CLWD LN) Lyxor MSCI World Climate Change (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Sep-2022 / 11:51 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Climate Change (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 19-Sep-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 5.927

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 32740349

CODE: CLWD LN

ISIN: LU2056739464

------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU2056739464 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CLWD LN Sequence No.: 189340 EQS News ID: 1446401 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1446401&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 20, 2022 05:52 ET (09:52 GMT)