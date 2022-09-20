DJ Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (XCO2 LN) Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Sep-2022

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 19-Sep-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 17.652

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1029682

CODE: XCO2 LN

ISIN: LU1981859819

ISIN: LU1981859819

