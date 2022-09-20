Zedge, Inc.: Zedge and Saregama, India's Leading Record Label, Partner for Program Offering Ringtones on Zedge's Marketplace

Program Avails 1,000 of Saregama's Popular Ringtones to Zedge Users

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September, 20 2022 / Zedge, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN:ZDGE), a leader in building marketplaces and games around digital content that enable self-expression, announced a pilot program that avails Zedge users with access to 1,000 of Saregama's master recordings for ringtones.

"India has been our fastest growing market over the past few years and we have been looking at ways to better customize our offerings for this important market," said Jonathan Reich, CEO of Zedge. "Saregama, India's oldest music label, has the largest and most prestigious catalog of Indian musical content, making it highly relevant to our users. What adds to the popularity of many of these songs is that they are featured in some of the highest-grossing Bollywood movies and performed by leading actors, including Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachhan, Salman Khan, Amir Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Shahrukh Khan, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan. We are excited by this opportunity and its potential for major future development."

Saregama India Limited (formerly known as The Gramophone Company of India Ltd) owns the largest music archives in India and one of the biggest in the world. The ownership of nearly 50 percent of all the music ever recorded in India also makes Saregama the most authoritative repository of the country's musical heritage.

The collection includes tracks by globally renowned Bollywood singers such as:

Lata Mangeshkar, who was awarded India's highest civilian honor: the Bharat Ratna Award;

Asha Bhosle, a Guinness World Record holder as the most recorded artist in music history from 2011-16 for 'for recording up to 11,000 solo, duet and chorus-backed songs and in over 20 Indian languages';

Badshah, Kishore Kumar, Mohd Rafi, Sonu Nigam and SP Balasubramanyam; and

Shreya Goshal, who was honored by the UK House of Commons and State of Ohio.

As of September 6, 2022, the most popular Saregama ringtones downloaded in Zedge Premium were:

"Har Ek Muskurahat" by Alka Yagnik

"Yaro Ne Mere Vaste" by Rajeev Raja

"Zindagi Pyar Ka Geet" by Lata Mangeshkar

"AapKi Nazron Ne Samjha" by Jonita Ghandi (cover)

"Ishq Bhi Kya Cheez Hai" by Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik, Sonu Nigam

About Zedge

Zedge builds marketplaces and games around digital content that people use to express themselves. We monetize our user base through advertising, subscriptions, and a virtual token-based economy. Our leading products are the GuruShots photography game and Zedge's freemium digital content marketplace, which today offers mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, and notification sounds. The synergy between the game and the marketplace unlocks additional engagement and enables our community to earn money from their artwork. We also own Emojipedia, a website that is the leading source of information about emojis. In April 2022, we served more than 40 million users. For more information, visit https://www.investor.zedge.net

Contact:

Brian Siegel IRC, MBA

Senior Managing Director

Hayden IR

(346) 396-8696

ir@zedge.net

SOURCE: Zedge, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/716647/Zedge-and-Saregama-Indias-Leading-Record-Label-Partner-for-Program-Offering-Ringtones-on-Zedges-Marketplace