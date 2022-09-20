Kaiko's Price Rates provide independent, clean cryptocurrency prices, enabling investors to accurately assess the value of their holdings and trade with confidence.

Kaiko, the leading digital assets data provider serving institutional investors and enterprises, announces the launch of the first suite of 50 Price Rates designed to clarify and enhance pricing information for digital assets.

Price Rates leverage Kaiko's expert data analysis and market intelligence capabilities to provide accurate, transparent, and reliable pricing information. Price Rates can be used by institutional investors to accurately assess the value of their custodied or held assets.

Kaiko will be gradually expanding its Benchmark Rates Family over the next few months, with new rates that will vary in terms of the exchange vetting process.

Price Rates -the first product in Kaiko's Benchmark Rates Family- assess transaction data from 100+ recognized, centralized exchanges. For each relevant crypto asset, an optimization process selects the best combination of up to five centralized exchanges in terms of liquidity coverage to minimize the occurrences of 30-second periods without any trades.

Kaiko will further launch its Standard Rates offering belonging to the Benchmark Rates Family, which filters the transaction data with significant Know Your Customer ('KYC') and Anti Money Laundering ('AML') controls, amongst other criteria.

The third iteration of the Benchmark Rates Family to be launched will be the 'Reference Rates' offering. Reference Rates further narrow pricing sources to only those with strong KYC and AML credentials, and that are regulated in their respective jurisdictions.

Alexandre Ruggeri, Head of Kaiko Indices, said: "Holistic, clean, and reliable pricing is immensely valuable to institutions and enterprises holding or trading digital assets. Just as any institution with significant stores of traditional assets, such as gold, expects to value their holdings against a reliable price index rather than individual traders' estimations, institutions holding digital assets require independent and accurate tools to assess their custody.

"Kaiko Rates is built on our market-leading data capabilities to provide this service. With large-name traditional finance institutions increasingly entering the digital asset space, there is no better time to launch Price Rates. In addition to the launch of Price Rates today, we look forward to adding Standard Rates and Reference Rates to our offering in due course."

About Kaiko

Kaiko is the leading source of cryptocurrency market data, providing businesses with industrial-grade and regulatory-compliant data. Kaiko empowers market participants with global connectivity to real-time and historical data feeds across the world's leading centralized and decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaiko's proprietary products are built to empower financial institutions and cryptocurrency businesses with solutions ranging from portfolio valuation to strategy backtesting, performance reporting, charting, analysis, indices, pre, and post-trade.

For more information, please visit www.kaiko.com.

Follow us on Twitter, and Linkedin, and subscribe to our free weekly research newsletter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005708/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

Kaiko, Mathieu Jalvé, mathieu.jalve@kaiko.com

Maitland/amo, kaiko-maitlandamo@maitland.co.uk