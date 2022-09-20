Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 20.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Starke Kurschance: Die letzten Stunden vor einer kompletten Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851399 ISIN: US4592001014 Ticker-Symbol: IBM 
Tradegate
20.09.22
16:01 Uhr
126,26 Euro
-1,16
-0,91 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
125,84125,9216:16
126,08126,2016:08
PR Newswire
20.09.2022 | 13:03
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IBM Study: Supply Chain Leaders Are Investing in AI and Automation to Navigate Supply Chain Uncertainties and Improve Sustainability

  • Almost half (47%) of surveyed CSCOs said they have introduced new automation technologies in the last two years.
  • Surveyed CSCOs ranked sustainability as their third biggest challenge in the next few years, trailing only supply chain disruptions and technology infrastructure.
  • "The Innovators" are modernizing their technology infrastructure - 56% of those respondents are currently operating on hybrid cloud, and 60% are investing in digital infrastructure to scale and deliver value.

ARMONK, N.Y., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new IBM (NYSE: IBM) Institute for Business Value (IBV) study "Own Your Transformation" unveils how Chief Supply Chain Officers (CSCOs) are navigating significant supply chain challenges brought on by a global COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, climate change and geopolitical events, and how they plan to future-proof their supply chains.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.