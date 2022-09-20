The prototype system covers an area of 250 m² and is equipped with a rainwater recovery system. Q Energy France and its partner Aquacosy are now looking for land for a larger project.From pv magazine France Renewable energy developer Q Energy France and aquaponics specialist Aquacosy have unveiled a pilot PV system linked to hydroponic cultivation in the town of Montauban in the French department of Tarn et Garonne. Hydroponic farms grow crops that do not use soil and utilize mineral nutrient solutions in an aqueous solvent, usually in greenhouses or closed spaces. They consist of an above-ground ...

