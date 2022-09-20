Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2022) - Burin Gold Corp. (TSXV: BURG) ("Burin Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce gold assay results of 6.0 m of 2.15 g/t Au in the last hole drilled at Hickey's Pond as part of the Company's summer drill program as well as initial drill results from nine diamond drill holes at the Tower showing, both located on Burin Gold's 100%-owned Hickey's Pond - Paradise Gold Property in southeastern Newfoundland, Canada.

Highlights

Drill hole HP-22-030 assayed composite intervals of 6.0 m of 2.15 g/t Au from 86.0 m (including 1.0 m of 10.64 g/t Au), 7.2 m of 0.40 g/t Au from 23.3 m, and 5.0 m of 0.48 g/t Au from 76.0 m.

Mapping and geochemical sampling programs were completed over targeted areas across the property, with pending results that will assist in defining future exploration activities.

Nine initial drill holes were completed at the Tower showing. Drilling results have outlined a large footprint alteration system anomalous in gold including best results of 11.0 m of 0.22 g/t Au in TW-22-001, 18.7 m of 0.18 g/t Au in TW-22-002, 28.0 m of 0.14 g/t Au in TW-22-003, and 8.7 m of 0.21 g/t Au in TW-22-009. The alteration system is open in all directions.

Assay results for Hickey's Pond drilling program

Drill hole HP-22-030 was the final hole of the Company's summer 2022 drill program at Hickey's Pond and was planned to cross-cut hole HP-22-019 to better establish the true width of mineralisation intersected in that hole. A plan map is given in Figure 1, showing the drill collars and traces for all holes completed during the Company's winter 2022 program, as well as the holes completed by the Company in its scout 2020 program.

Table 1 lists a compilation of significant intercepts of all drilling completed in the Company's 2022 drilling at Hickey's Pond. Hole HP-22-030 intersected 7.20 m of 0.4 g/t Au from 23.30 m, 5.00 m of 0.48 g/t Au from 76.00 m, and 6.00 m of 2.15 g/t Au from 86.00 m, which included 1.00 m of 10.64 g/t Au from 88.00 m. Estimated true thickness of the intercept was 6.0 m.

The Hickey's Pond system has now been tested over 600 m of strike length, and drilling has intercepted broad zones of significant gold mineralisation in many holes. Work is in-progress to compile and interpret all data collected during the 2022 drilling program, including gold and multi-element geochemistry, thin section petrography, detailed drill logs, spectral mineralogy, and structural geology. The Company will integrate these data into a comprehensive geological model for the showing to better assess and understand its resource potential and help direct future exploration plans.

Table 1: Composited gold intercepts for all drillholes completed during the Company's 2022 Hickey's Pond exploration drilling program. Intercepts in bold are new in this release, all other intercepts have been previously reported. True thickness is reported when sufficient drilling information exists to permit an estimate, based on the assumed dip of the shear zone, the attitude of the drill hole, and intercepts in nearby drill holes.

Hole From To Length (m) Au (g/t) Estimated true thickness (m) HP-22-008 1.25 36.00 34.75 0.84 20.0 incl 6.00 16.65 10.65 1.14 6.10 incl 22.24 28.21 5.97 1.38 3.50 HP-22-008 44.00 67.02 23.02 0.60 13.20 incl 64.00 67.02 3.02 2.44 1.70 HP-22-009 61.00 74.40 13.40 0.65 5.66 HP-22-010 23.60 38.45 14.85 0.77 13.50 incl 23.60 27.00 3.40 1.04 3.10 incl 29.50 34.15 4.65 1.04 4.20 HP-22-010 42.50 58.00 15.50 0.34 14.10 HP-22-011 24.00 40.00 16.00 1.57 16.00 incl 26.75 35.00 8.25 2.58 8.20 incl 27.50 32.00 4.50 4.00 4.50 HP-22-011 46.00 52.00 6.00 0.52 6.00 HP-22-012 20.75 26.00 5.25 0.44 2.20 HP-22-013 2.00 11.00 9.00 1.11 8.20 incl 5.00 8.00 3.00 2.63 2.70 HP-22-013 33.50 44.00 10.50 1.37 9.50 incl 33.50 42.45 8.95 1.51 8.10 incl 33.50 37.50 4.00 2.11 3.60 HP-22-014 80.00 82.65 2.65 3.07 1.10 HP-22-015 No significant intercepts HP-22-016 No significant intercepts HP-22-017 112.00 128.00 16.00 0.89 unknown incl 112.00 120.00 8.00 1.01 unknown HP-22-018 28.70 35.00 6.60 0.36 6.30 HP-22-019 32.00 68.00 36.00 1.08 unknown incl 40.00 52.00 12.00 2.27 unknown HP-22-019 80.00 86.00 6.00 0.50 unknown HP-22-019 89.00 96.00 7.00 1.22 unknown HP-22-020 40.00 45.00 5.00 0.49 unknown HP-22-021 188.00 191.00 3.00 0.69 2.72 HP-22-022 No significant intercepts HP-22-023 No significant intercepts HP-22-024 98.00 102.50 4.50 0.41 4.50 HP-22-025 208.00 212.00 4.00 2.54 3.63 HP-22-026 172.00 182.00 10.00 0.60 10.00 HP-22-027 52.20 53.20 1.00 1.33 0.91 HP-22-028 56.10 62.10 6.00 0.60 6.00 HP-22-029 No significant intercepts HP-22-030 23.30 30.50 7.20 0.40 7.20 HP-22-030 76.00 81.00 5.00 0.48 5.00 HP-22-030 86.00 92.00 6.00 2.15 6.00 incl. 88.00 91.00 3.00 4.03 3.00 incl. 88.00 89.00 1.00 10.64 1.00





Figure 1: Plan map of diamond drill hole traces around the Hickey's Pond showing



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8769/137757_cd662dcd7411aaa4_001full.jpg

Mapping and sampling program

Mapping and geochemical sampling programs were completed on numerous undrilled prospects throughout the property. A total of 83 new rock chip samples were collected over 11 prospects, with results pending. Geological and alteration mapping was completed over the prospects and has outlined zones of advanced argillic alteration typical of high-sulphidation epithermal systems on most of these prospects. The results from this work will help guide future exploration programs and rank existing targets for drill testing.

The prospects targeted in this mapping and sampling program included Bullwinkle and Strange; two historical showings approximately 2 km apart along the regional strike. At Bullwinkle, the alteration system is at least 200 m in width and 950 m in length. Two prominent parallel ridges of advanced argillic alteration are coincident with a gold-in-soil geochemical anomaly, anomalous gold in basal till samples as well as biogeochemical anomalism. At Strange, a small outcrop sampled historically returned 3.3 g/t Au in rock chip sample. The outcrop at Strange is on strike with the alteration at Bullwinkle and no outcrop exists between the two showings. The current work program will help vector future exploration drilling at both these and the other targets under investigation.

Assay results for Tower showing drill program

The Tower showing, located approximately 11 km to the southwest of Hickey's Pond was selected for initial drill testing because it was logistically simple to drill in the time available following the Hickey's Pond drill program. A plan map showing drill collars and traces for drill holes completed at Tower to date is given in Figure 4. A total of 1,845 m of diamond drilling in nine holes have tested the Tower system over 850 m of strike length.

Assay results have been received for the holes completed at Tower and a table of results is given in Table 2. Several holes intersected anomalous gold mineralisation, and the footprint of the alteration system has been confirmed to be open in all directions, however, the drilling to date has not intercept any intervals with composite grades of over 1 g/t Au. All holes have intercepted epithermal alteration consistent with current geological models for these types of epithermal systems. Quartz-alunite schists, quartz breccias and quartz-hematite breccias have been intercepted across the entire length of the system which is open along strike and to depth.

Table 2: Composited gold intercepts for all drillholes completed at the Tower showing. Insufficient drilling has been completed to estimate true thicknesses.

Hole From To Length (m) Au (g/t) TW-22-001 40.00 51.00 11.00 0.22 TW-22-002 78.50 97.20 18.70 0.18 TW-22-003 148.00 176.00 28.00 0.14 TW-22-004 104.00 105.10 1.10 0.33 TW-22-005 46.50 47.50 1.00 0.11 TW-22-006 120.60 121.60 1.00 0.23 TW-22-007 No significant intercepts TW-22-008 No significant intercepts TW-22-009 176.30 185.00 8.70 0.21





Figure 4: Plan map of diamond drill hole traces around the Tower showing



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8769/137757_cd662dcd7411aaa4_002full.jpg

Sampling, quality assurance & quality control

NQ-sized core samples with nominal lengths of 1.0 m were sawed longitudinally in half. Half-core samples were collected for assay, and the remaining half-core returned to the core box. Appropriate geochemical standards spanning a range of gold concentrations (OREAS North America Inc.), geochemical blanks (locally sourced granite), as well as sample duplicates were introduced into the sample stream following industry best practice guidelines. Core samples were delivered by Company personnel to Eastern Analytical Ltd., Springdale NL, for gold fire assay analysis. The entire sample is crushed, an appropriate subsample pulverised, and a 30 g gold fire assay with atomic absorption instrumental finish performed.

Drill hole collar information

Table 3: Hole collar location data. Positional data is given in UTM zone 21 projection, NAD83 horizontal datum, and CGVD28 HTv2.0 vertical datum. Azimuths are given in degrees relative to UTM north, and inclination in degrees.

Drill hole Northing Easting Elevation (m) Length (m) Azimuth (°) Inclination (°) HP-22-030 5295306.1 699263.6 162.0 284.0 135 -45 TW-22-001 5286517.4 692671.4 159.4 147.0 135 -45 TW-22-002 5286530.8 692658.2 158.9 209.0 135 -45 TW-22-003 5286565.3 692618.8 157.1 201.0 135 -70 TW-22-004 5286405.2 692429.7 159.0 192.0 135 -60 TW-22-005 5286378.4 682485.0 159.5 101.0 133 -45 TW-22-006 5286437.7 682394.7 162.1 263.0 135 -65 TW-22-007 5286288.9 692204.1 179.35 221.0 135 -45 TW-22-008 5286130.7 692045.5 173.9 269.0 135 -45 TW-22-009 5286687.8 592674.3 150.2 242.0 135 -45

About Burin Gold Corp.

Burin Gold is a recently listed public company on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: BURG). The Company's principal asset is its Hickey's Pond-Paradise Gold Project on the Burin Peninsula, Newfoundland. This project contains the Hickey's Pond gold prospect, drill tested with an initial 1,000 m drill program in 2020 with best results of 10.8 m of 4.43 g/t Au, as well as numerous other historical high-sulphidation epithermal gold showings that have yet to be drill tested.

Qualified Person

David Clark, MSc, PGeo, CEO of Burin Gold, is the Company's designated Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). He has prepared the technical content of this news release.

Acknowledgement

The Company acknowledges the financial assistance of the Mineral Development Division, Department of Industry, Energy, and Technology, Government of Newfoundland & Labrador, via its Junior Exploration Assistance Program. The program provides valuable financial rebates on exploration expenditures made in the province to qualifying exploration companies. The Company has benefited from the program yearly since 2018.

Forward-Looking Statements

