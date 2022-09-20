Scarface Lion is a BSC token that helps NGOs for animals by donating money based on the individual's choice.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2022) - The Scarface project announced its listing on Coinmarketcap and its charity program for animals. The charity will help various African animals, saving them from an untimely demise.

Scarface (Lion) was one of the most famous lions in Africa. He was from Kenya. Scarface was the oldest lion at the Masai Mara game reserve. This lion gained popularity due to the scar across his right eye. This name was given to the lion after he injured his right eye after a fight over the Marsh Pride territory. Along with his brothers Sikio, Hunter, and Morani, he won the Marsh Pride in 2012.

A spokesperson for the Scarface token ($SFL) said "We saw so many individuals dedicating their lives taking care of dogs and cats. But who will take care of the other animals? This is the reason why we came up with the Scarface token that will help the other animals by donating to the animal NGO. In this way, other animals will be taken care of and will not die of starvation".

One of the biggest key features of the Scarface token is that an individual can select the NGO to which they want to give their money. One can donate any $SFL token or any kind of cryptocurrency of their choice.

The Scarface project comes with KYC, Audit, and a SAFU badge. On their staking platform, the project has 4 types of apy. The lock period if for a minimum of 7 days and the maximum is for 90 days. The more tokens one locks for a maximum number of days, the more apy they can get.

There are several benefits that users can get by purchasing tickets. There are a total of 15 tickets in the pool.

About Scarface Token:

The Scarface Project helps African Animals by allowing its users to select which NGO to donate money to. The donation can be made via any cryptocurrency or using $SFL tokens. The smart contract of the token is renounced so the team has no control over it.

