A critical element of Barclays' net zero ambition is support for clients as they navigate the transition to a low-carbon economy. As part of Barclays' continued investments in this sector, Marie Freier has been appointed Global Co-Head of Sustainable and Impact Investment Banking (SIB), alongside Brian Reilly.

She will transition to Investment Banking from her current role in Global Research. Freier will report to Travis Barnes, Global Head of Financial Sponsors and Sustainable and Impact Investment Banking and will be based in London.

"The transition to a low-carbon economy along with the wider focus on sustainability will present significant opportunities and challenges for our corporate and institutional clients across every sector of the economy over the coming decades," says Mr. Barnes. "As we seek to advise clients on how best to capture opportunities and proactively tackle challenges, Marie's appointment alongside Brian will bring expanded capabilities and resources to our team. Marie and Brian will make a formidable leadership for our global SIB franchise, and I'm excited about our ability to advance our leadership position in differentiated Investment Banking ESG coverage."

As Global Co-Head, Ms. Freier will help the team to work with more clients, and will provide more senior management resources in EMEA, a complement to Mr. Reilly's base in the Americas. Notably, she will also bring great thought leadership through her background in researching ESG topics over the past decade, helping to advance Barclays' goal of leading with thought-provoking content.

Since joining Barclays in early 2021 Ms. Freier has led the bank's ESG research efforts, building a global team of dedicated ESG subject matter experts who work alongside Barclays' Research Analysts to assess how ESG issues impact financial risks and valuations. Before Barclays, she was Sanford Bernstein's Co-Head of European Sales and Global Head of ESG.

Ms. Freier's appointment is part of several human capital investments that Barclays has made in Sustainable Finance recently and follows the appointment of Daniel Hanna as Global Head of Sustainable Finance for the Corporate and Investment Bank.

About Sustainable and Impact Investment Banking (SIB)

Founded by Brian Reilly in late 2019, the Sustainable and Impact Investment Banking (SIB) team brings differentiated insights to clients on environmental, social and governance (ESG) topics. At launch, SIB was the first dedicated ESG sector coverage team in the industry. The team's work is one example of how Barclays is executing on its strategic priority to capture opportunities from the transition to a low-carbon economy, bringing its advisory and financial expertise to assist clients in their own transition.

The team works with emerging growth companies focused on solving environmental and social issues to advise on strategic transactions and secure financing; the team also works with larger-capitalization companies to transition their businesses through ESG-related financing and strategic transactions, including partnerships with and investments in emerging growth companies. In partnership with the M&A activist defense team, the SIB team also advises clients on increasing interest from shareholders on ESG-related topics. The team also partners with the global Sustainable Capital Markets team led by Susan Barron.

The SIB team has also worked closely with Unreasonable Impact, Barclays' flagship global partnership that supports high-growth entrepreneurs with the network and resources they need to address issues and create jobs.

