Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 20.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Starke Kurschance: Die letzten Stunden vor einer kompletten Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
20.09.2022 | 14:03
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SERHANT.: The Highest Residence in the World Hits the Market at Central Park Tower

SERHANT. Lists New York City's Most Expensive and Largest Property at the World's Tallest Residential Tower

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SERHANT. - a multidimensional real estate brokerage that sits at the intersection of media, entertainment, education, and technology - today announced its most exclusive and expensive listing. The Penthouse at Central Park Tower, which is the highest residence in the world, is now on the market for $250,000,000.