Niagara, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2022) - ColdBlock Technologies Inc. ("ColdBlock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Russ Calow to its Board of Directors effective immediately. Mr. Calow brings significant industry experience and continues to enhance the skills of the Board as the Company continues to experience a rapid increase in the adoption of the innovative ColdBlock Sample Digestion technology across several industries.

"We are so pleased to have Russ joining our Board of Directors. His extensive knowledge and experience of the geochemical laboratory space will be valuable in the Company's continuing evolution," stated Nick Kuryluk, Chairman of the ColdBlock Board. "ColdBlock Digestion technology continues to be adopted in labs throughout various industries and demand is growing. The Company continues to optimize the technology by educating clients on the benefits of the technology across an array of applications and is now entering a significant growth phase. We will continue to evolve our Board, and the represented skill set, providing the necessary leadership to ensure ColdBlock's success. It is a very exciting time for the Company and again, we are so pleased to have someone of Russ' experience and calibre joining us."

Mr. Calow has had a prestigious career in the geochemical laboratory industry where he is widely considered an industry expert having had significant impact on expanding operations, integrating new acquisitions, reducing costs, and increasing productivity in several organizations. He holds a H.B.Sc. degree in Analytical Chemistry and Geology, from McMaster University. Shortly after graduating, Mr. Calow joined Bondar-Clegg and Company Limited, where he worked from 1983 to 1991. In late 1991, he joined Lakefield Research Limited in various positions of increased responsibility, including his last position as Vice President Sales and Marketing. In 2002, Mr. Calow joined SGS, he held various positions of increased scope and responsibility until his retirement in December 2021, having last served as the Vice President Global Analytical Services. Mr. Calow was also very involved in the leadership and other capacities of various industry associations including CAEL (Canadian Association of Environmental Analytical Laboratories (now CALA)), IAETL/CCIL, Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIMM) and the CMA. Mr. Calow has authored and co-authored numerous technical publications on laboratory management, the geochemical laboratory industry, laboratory quality and systems, and environmental analytical technology during his career.

About ColdBlock

ColdBlock is disrupting the analytical laboratory technology sector with the introduction of its innovative sample digestion technology. Developed in partnership with Brock University in 2012-2014, this technology utilizes focused short-wave infrared heating and a unique cooling zone to dissolve solid sample matter into solution for multi-element analysis with a significantly faster, simpler, and safer process compared with older digestion methods. ColdBlock's sample digestion system is being utilized in laboratories across several industries, saving time and money by increasing sample throughput capacity and significantly reducing turnaround times, while providing accurate and reliable results. ColdBlock Technologies Inc. is a privately owned company based in Ontario, Canada.

