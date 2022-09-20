Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2022) - BioMark Diagnostics Inc. (CSE: BUX) (FSE: 20B) (OTC Pink: BMKDF) ("BioMark") an advanced stage liquid biopsy company with a focus on hard to detect and treat cancers is pleased to announce today that the US Patent Office (USPTO) has granted BioMark patent number US 11,447,168 that covers a novel approach to diagnosing and measuring treatment response for various forms of hard to detect and treat cancer. The technology can also be used as a surveillance tool for recurring disease. BioMark is currently pursuing two clinical trials using this liquid biopsy platform that can improve identification and assessing response to treatment for patients with lung cancer and glioblastoma.

"Receiving this critical patent in the US completes our global registration of this family of patents as we continue to invest in enhancing and developing our core technology platform," said Rashid Bux, Chief Executive Officer of BioMark Diagnostics Inc. "This patent granted in the US covers a large spectrum of cancer management assay that are clinically relevant for clinicians and is important for the company as we accelerate our activities in that market. Our approach offers clinicians and patients additional set of tools to better manage cancer," he further adds.

Cancer is one of the leading causes of deaths in the world and prevalence of the disease has been increasing. BioMark has an extensive portfolio of patents or patent applications covering all key products in this market, which creates shareholder value by giving the Company both the freedom to operate and significant product differentiation. In addition, the establishment of various cancer diagnostic labs, and rising government initiatives to raise awareness regarding early detection and management of cancer among patients, and others are also anticipated to drive the global cancer diagnostics market in the upcoming years.

About BioMark Diagnostics Inc.

BioMark is a liquid biopsy company developing a molecular diagnostics technology platform that leverages the power of metabolomics and machine learning algorithms to bring new cancer diagnostics to market and improving cancer prognosis by allowing physicians to detect carcinomas in the pre-symptomatic stages. The technology can also be used for measuring response to treatment and potentially for serial monitoring of cancer survivors. While the Company current focus is on the commercialization of its liquid biopsy test for early detection of lung, it has plans to expand into other hard to detect and treat cancers such as brain, ovarian and pancreatic.

Further information about BioMark is available under its profile on the SEDAR website www.sedar.com and on the CSE website https://thecse.com/.

