Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: adidas AG Street: Adi-Dassler-Straße 1 Postal code: 91074 City: Herzogenaurach

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300JSX0Z4CW0V5023

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

Voluntary group notification, threshold crossed only at subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Elian Corporate Trustee (Cayman) Limited

City of registered office, country: Camana Bay, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

NNS Holding (Cyprus) Limited



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 16 Sep 2022

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 3.13 % 3.33 % 6.46 % 192100000 Previous notification 3.01 % 3.84 % 6.85 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A1EWWW0 0 6019247 0.00 % 3.13 % Total 6019247 3.13 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % OTC European Put date range 19.09.22 > 29.09.23 Both 3632636 1.89 % OTC European Call date range 21.11.22 > 29.09.23 Both 2758770 1.44 % Total 6391406 3.33 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Elian Corporate Trustee (Cayman) Limited % % % NNS Ltd % % % NNS Holding (Cyprus) Limited 3.01 % % % NNS Investments (Cyprus) Limited % % % - % % % Elian Corporate Trustee (Cayman) Limited % % % NNS 3 S.à r.l. - SPF % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Please note in relation to the notifier that the registered office address of NNS Luxembourg S.a r.l. has changed from 35F, avenue John F. Kennedy, L-1855 Luxembourg to 7, avenue Gaston Diderich, L-1420 Luxembourg

Date

19 Sep 2022



