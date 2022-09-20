Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2022) - Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA) (OTCQB: MDNGF) (the "Company" or "Midnight Sun") is pleased to report a second diamond drill rig from ATL Drilling Services Ltd. has been secured and mobilized to join the Company's current drill program on the Solwezi Licences in Zambia (see the Company's news release dated August 15, 2022).

Al Fabbro, President and CEO of Midnight Sun, stated, "I am excited for this drill program and it is important to me that we get as much exploration done as possible this field season. The addition of a second rig will expedite our work to ensure we maximize Dr. Dorling's technical plan."

