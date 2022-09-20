Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
20.09.2022 | 15:17
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Sparinvest - name change of sub-funds

The name changes below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 21
September 2022. 



ISIN:          DK0060444255              
----------------------------------------------------------------
Name:          SparInvest Virksomhedsobligationer IG A
----------------------------------------------------------------
New name:        Sparinvest Bæredygtige Virk.obl IG KL A
----------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:       SPIVIGKLA               
----------------------------------------------------------------
New short name:     SPIBDVOIGKLA              
----------------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID: 90271                 
----------------------------------------------------------------



ISIN:          DK0010297977            
-------------------------------------------------------------
Name:          Sparindex INDEX Japan Growth KL   
-------------------------------------------------------------
New name:        Sparindex INDEX Bæredygtige Japan KL
-------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:       SPIJAGKL              
-------------------------------------------------------------
New short name:     SPIBJAKL              
-------------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID: 36388                
-------------------------------------------------------------





For further information please contact: Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66
