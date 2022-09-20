Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Sparinvest - name change of sub-funds

The name changes below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 21 September 2022. ISIN: DK0060444255 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Name: SparInvest Virksomhedsobligationer IG A ---------------------------------------------------------------- New name: Sparinvest Bæredygtige Virk.obl IG KL A ---------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SPIVIGKLA ---------------------------------------------------------------- New short name: SPIBDVOIGKLA ---------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 90271 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0010297977 ------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Sparindex INDEX Japan Growth KL ------------------------------------------------------------- New name: Sparindex INDEX Bæredygtige Japan KL ------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SPIJAGKL ------------------------------------------------------------- New short name: SPIBJAKL ------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 36388 ------------------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66