Andersen Global extends its European coverage through a Collaboration Agreement with leading full-service law firm LEXTAL Legal, adding three locations in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

LEXTAL Legal provides services in international relations, mergers and acquisitions, corporate and competition, dispute resolution, public procurement law, insurance law, real estate, criminal law, and data protection. The firm, comprised of 21 Partners and more than 75 professionals, provides comprehensive solutions to clients in the Baltic region and globally. LEXTAL Legal is also internationally recognized as a top-performing law firm by The Legal 500 and Chambers Europe

"Our team's values and dedication to quality and client service have positioned us as a leading strategic partner for our international and regional clients," Partner and Co-Founder Urmas Ustav said. "Our firm's collaboration with Andersen Global expands our global footprint and enhances our capabilities."

Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz added, "The firm's impressive growth over the years and competitive platform is closely aligned with their dedication to their clients and providing best-in-class service. With the addition of LEXTAL Legal, as well as our other recent additions in the region, we have built a formidable platform that provides strong coverage and positions our organization for further growth as we continue to expand our global platform."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 12,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 380 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

