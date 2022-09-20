In other news, a Chinese consortium is planning to build a 10 GW heterojunction (HTJ) module factory in Sichuan and Risen Energy is seeking to raise around $1 billion through a private placement of shares to finance its 5 GW HTJ panel production.Module manufacturer Trina Solar has agreed to buy 70,000 MT of polysilicon from China South Glass Group (SGG) from 2023 to 2026. The purchase price will be negotiated on a monthly basis. A consortium formed by Golden Solar (Hong Kong) Solar Material Company Limited, Giastar Group, and New Hosun Group has unveiled a plan to build a 10 GW heterojunction ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...