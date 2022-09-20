Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Nanologica AB (144/22)

With effect from September 21, 2022, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including September 30, 2022. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: NICA TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018689069 Order book ID: 268335 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from September 21, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Nanologica AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: NICA BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018689077 Order book ID: 268353 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB