Mittwoch, 21.09.2022
Starke Kurschance: Die letzten Stunden vor einer kompletten Neubewertung?
WKN: A2P5V2 ISIN: SE0005454873 Ticker-Symbol: 4YD 
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Nanologica AB (144/22)

With effect from September 21, 2022, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be
traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and
including September 30, 2022. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   NICA TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018689069              
Order book ID:  268335                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from September 21, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Nanologica
AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   NICA BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018689077              
Order book ID:  268353                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
