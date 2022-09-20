Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.09.2022

WKN: A2DRWD ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390 Ticker-Symbol: 6P9 
Frankfurt
20.09.22
11:56 Uhr
0,910 Euro
-0,025
-2,67 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9050,99020.09.
Dow Jones News
20.09.2022 | 16:16
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Global Ports Holding PLC: Result of AGM

DJ Result of AGM

Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH) Result of AGM 20-Sep-2022 / 14:43 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Results of 2022 AGM

Global Ports Holding PLC

Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting

The Company's AGM was held today at 11.00 BST.

Resolutions 1 to 9 (inclusive) were passed as ordinary resolutions. Resolutions 10 to 13 (inclusive) were passed as special resolutions.

As at the close of business on 16 September 2022, the Company had 62,826,963 ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each in issue (with no shares held in treasury).

The final votes received in respect of each resolution put to the meeting were as set out below. 

% of the 
                           %                     Company's 
                    Votes for   Votes              Total   issued 
                    (including  for      Votes   %    number   share    Votes 
                    discretionary        against  Votes  of votes  capital   withheld*** 
                    votes)    (including       against cast*   represented 
                           discretionary               by 
                           votes)                   votes 
                                                cast** 
Ordinary Resolutions 
1.      To receive the annual  42,943,429  100.00    437    0.00  42,934,866 68.34    337 
       report and accounts 
       To approve the 
2.      Directors' remuneration 42,925,762  99.98     8,834   0.02  42,934,596 68.34    607 
       report 
3.      To re-elect Mehmet    39,960,368  93.07     2,973,823 6.93  42,934,191 68.34    1,012 
       Kutman as a Director 
4.      To re-elect Aysegül   39,961,702  93.08     2,972,489 6.92  42,934,191 68.34    1,012 
       Bensel as a Director 
       To re-elect Jérôme 
5.      Bernard Jean Auguste   39,960,368  93.07     2,974,498 6.93  42,934,866 68.34    337 
       Bayle as a Director 
6.      To re-elect Ercan Nuri  39,961,637  93.08     2,972,554 6.92  42,934,191 68.34    1,012 
       Ergül as a Director 
       To reappoint PKF 
       Littlejohn LLP, of 15 
7.      Westferry Circus, Canary 42,930,251  99.99     4,615   0.01  42,934,866 68.34    337 
       Wharf, London E14 4HD, 
       United Kingdom as the 
       Company's auditor 
       To authorise the Audit 
       and Risk Committee of 
8.      the Board to fix the   42,931,751  99.99     2,913   0.01  42,934,664 68.34    539 
       remuneration of the 
       auditor 
       To give authority to 
9.      allot securities up to  39,953,173  93.06     2,981,693 6.94  42,934,866 68.34    337 
       specified amounts 
       Special Resolutions 
       To disapply statutory 
       pre-emption rights for 
       an allotment of equity 
10.      securities for cash, up 42,479,908  98.94     454,958  1.06  42,934,866 68.34    337 
       to a nominal amount not 
       exceeding 5% of the 
       Company's issued 
       ordinary share capital 
       To disapply statutory 
       pre-emption rights for 
       an allotment of equity 
       securities for cash used 
       only for the purposes of 
11.      financing an acquisition 42,483,173  98.95     451,693  1.05  42,934,866 68.34    337 
       or capital investment, 
       up to a nominal amount 
       not exceeding 5% of the 
       Company's issued 
       ordinary share capital 
       To give authority to 
12.      make market purchases of 42,931,906  99.99     2,960   0.01  42,934,866 68.34    337 
       the Company's shares 
       To permit General 
13.      Meetings on not less   40,400,126  94.10     2,534,740 5.90  42,934,866 68.34    337 
       than 14 clear days' 
       notice

* Excluding withheld

** Including withheld

***A vote "withheld" is not a vote in law. Votes "withheld" were not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes for and against each of the resolutions.

In accordance with the Listing Rules, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

Full details of the poll results will also be available on the Company's website: www.globalportsholding.com

Enquiries:

Global Ports Holding, Company Secretary

Alison Chilcott, Company Secretary

Telephone: +44 (0) 7752 169 354

Email: alisonc@globalportsholding.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BD2ZT390 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:     GPH 
LEI Code:   213800BMNG6351VR5X06 
Sequence No.: 189378 
EQS News ID:  1446531 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1446531&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 20, 2022 09:44 ET (13:44 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
