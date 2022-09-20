Global Ports Holding PLC: Result of AGM

DJ Result of AGM

Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH) Result of AGM 20-Sep-2022 / 14:43 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Results of 2022 AGM

Global Ports Holding PLC

Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting

The Company's AGM was held today at 11.00 BST.

Resolutions 1 to 9 (inclusive) were passed as ordinary resolutions. Resolutions 10 to 13 (inclusive) were passed as special resolutions.

As at the close of business on 16 September 2022, the Company had 62,826,963 ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each in issue (with no shares held in treasury).

The final votes received in respect of each resolution put to the meeting were as set out below.

% of the % Company's Votes for Votes Total issued (including for Votes % number share Votes discretionary against Votes of votes capital withheld*** votes) (including against cast* represented discretionary by votes) votes cast** Ordinary Resolutions 1. To receive the annual 42,943,429 100.00 437 0.00 42,934,866 68.34 337 report and accounts To approve the 2. Directors' remuneration 42,925,762 99.98 8,834 0.02 42,934,596 68.34 607 report 3. To re-elect Mehmet 39,960,368 93.07 2,973,823 6.93 42,934,191 68.34 1,012 Kutman as a Director 4. To re-elect Aysegül 39,961,702 93.08 2,972,489 6.92 42,934,191 68.34 1,012 Bensel as a Director To re-elect Jérôme 5. Bernard Jean Auguste 39,960,368 93.07 2,974,498 6.93 42,934,866 68.34 337 Bayle as a Director 6. To re-elect Ercan Nuri 39,961,637 93.08 2,972,554 6.92 42,934,191 68.34 1,012 Ergül as a Director To reappoint PKF Littlejohn LLP, of 15 7. Westferry Circus, Canary 42,930,251 99.99 4,615 0.01 42,934,866 68.34 337 Wharf, London E14 4HD, United Kingdom as the Company's auditor To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee of 8. the Board to fix the 42,931,751 99.99 2,913 0.01 42,934,664 68.34 539 remuneration of the auditor To give authority to 9. allot securities up to 39,953,173 93.06 2,981,693 6.94 42,934,866 68.34 337 specified amounts Special Resolutions To disapply statutory pre-emption rights for an allotment of equity 10. securities for cash, up 42,479,908 98.94 454,958 1.06 42,934,866 68.34 337 to a nominal amount not exceeding 5% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital To disapply statutory pre-emption rights for an allotment of equity securities for cash used only for the purposes of 11. financing an acquisition 42,483,173 98.95 451,693 1.05 42,934,866 68.34 337 or capital investment, up to a nominal amount not exceeding 5% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital To give authority to 12. make market purchases of 42,931,906 99.99 2,960 0.01 42,934,866 68.34 337 the Company's shares To permit General 13. Meetings on not less 40,400,126 94.10 2,534,740 5.90 42,934,866 68.34 337 than 14 clear days' notice

* Excluding withheld

** Including withheld

***A vote "withheld" is not a vote in law. Votes "withheld" were not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes for and against each of the resolutions.

In accordance with the Listing Rules, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

Full details of the poll results will also be available on the Company's website: www.globalportsholding.com

Enquiries:

Global Ports Holding, Company Secretary

Alison Chilcott, Company Secretary

Telephone: +44 (0) 7752 169 354

Email: alisonc@globalportsholding.com

