New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2022) - US-based consumer insights platform 'LookLook.app' announces the launch of its 'LUXURYVERSE' in China. This platform facilitates invite-only conversations for luxury buyers to congregate and share their thoughts. It serves as a forum that allows luxury consumers to chat with one another and answer questions from brands. As a technology platform for consumer insights, LookLook solves problems for global luxury companies by providing direct access to their customers and their feedback.

LookLook conducts in-depth research and analysis on behalf of its clients. It allows the consumers/participants to upload pictures, screen recordings and videos regarding their lifestyles, brand preferences, reasons behind their choices and also the way they shop. It then prepares insight channels for its clients by collecting data and gathering feedback to identify new prospects. This helps the clients understand their consumers on a very intimate level. The platform also ensures the data privacy of participants by making it end-to-end and invite-only. It is highly curated and not open to the public.

The LookLook platform provides clients with curated recruitment, study design, fast video and creative content uploads, and precise analysis tools etc. It has been designed to facilitate its clients by providing them with a platform to conduct authentic research of their own. They can do it in China through their proprietary 'My LookLook WeChat' mini programme. The platform designs study topics for clients with both open and closed end questions regarding their products. It curates highly qualified participants and engages them to answer questions. It helps the clients to then formulate data-driven strategies and approaches. LookLook provides its services across luxury categories, from high fashion to automotive.

"We are a global network of free agents - writers, moderators, videographers, designers and thought leaders. Our WeChat mini program for China is integrated into our global platform, the first of its kind. Our platform uses no boring focus groups, boards, or bots. Your team can get up close and personal with customers from one dashboard. We are based at Neuehouse in NYC with a large virtual network. Our team members are based in seven countries around the world," says Malinda Sanna, Founder of LookLook.

The service provided by LookLook differs based on the requirements of the client. Most of the time they design studies for clients who come with questions they want answered. For those clients who can design studies and have their own list of participants, LookLook provides them with the platform to conduct their own research and studies.

The LookLook platform has a global approach and facilitates auto-translation into a number of languages. "We conduct research on behalf of our clients across the world. We are the only research company that has integrated with WeChat, enabling Chinese participants to use LookLook without leaving their native app. The LookLook platform is localized for Mandarin, Korean, Japanese, French, Dutch, German, Spanish, Russian, Polish, Hindi, Arabic and Portuguese," Malinda Sanna added.

LookLook was founded by Malinda Sanna and is based at Neuehouse in NYC with team members based in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and South America.

