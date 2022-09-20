Jasper, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2022) - Tourism Jasper is pleased to announce that the community of Jasper will once again welcome Canadian Veterans, including former and current members of the Canadian Forces and RCMP, and their supporters to Jasper National Park for the second annual Veterans Appreciation Event, November 4-13, 2022.

For 10 days, the town of Jasper will salute Veterans and thank them for their service with a series of ceremonies and special events including:

National Indigenous Veterans Day

Jasper's Salute to Women Veterans

Remembrance Day services

Performances by The Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry (PPCLI) Drum Line

Performances by The Royal Canadian Artillery Band

Businesses throughout Jasper are proud to offer specials to Veterans during this period including hotel packages, restaurant offers, activity promotions and discounted transportation on VIA Rail.

"We encourage all visitors to Jasper to Venture Beyond and enjoy the natural beauty and adventure around the park," said MWO (ret) Keith Henderson, founder of Veterans Adventures. "That Jasper is choosing to thank and show appreciation for those that have served means so much to those of us who have. In addition to the Veteran's Appreciation Event, the Jasper Royal Canadian Legion provides complimentary equipment year-round to Veterans and their families so they can fully enjoy what the Park has to offer. Information can be found at Veterans Adventures Jasper."

For more information, please visit www.jaspervetfest.com or www.facebook.com/jaspervetfest.

About Tourism Jasper

Tourism Jasper is the official marketing organization of Jasper and Jasper National Park, Canada's base of adventure. As the keepers of the Jasper brand, our role is to present Jasper as it really is: an awe-inspiring and authentic Rocky Mountain destination -- the entry point to Canada's most epic adventures. Welcome those prepared to Venture Beyond. For more information about travel to Jasper visit www.jasper.travel.

Media Contact:

Greg Key

Greg.key@keypm.ca

1-403-431-2255

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/13770