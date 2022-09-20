DJ Arcnes: Luart Officially Rebrands To Arcnes As The Platform Looks To Be More Than Just An NFT Marketplace

Luart Officially Rebrands To Arcnes As The Platform Looks To Be More Than Just An NFT Marketplace

Tallinn, Estonia | September 20, 2022 02:09 AM Eastern Daylight Time

Luart has announced an official rebranding to Arcnes, a move that will better position the NFT platform to innovate and grow to its fullest potential, and this is because Arcnes is more than just a marketplace; it's a tool for blockchain-based gaming and NFT projects. In addition, the platform will assist project founders in successfully launching and selling their in-game assets alongside an unparalleled user experience.

What are Arcnes' main features?

Arcnes will serve as the multichain launchpad and marketplace for Web3-focused gaming and NFT projects. As opposed to Luart, Arcnes prioritises the growth of the gaming crypto ecosystem. In this ecosystem, there will be a marketplace in which users can seamlessly trade or sell their favourite gaming NFTs quickly and securely.

Moreover, thanks to the launchpad, which empowers gaming projects to launch their NFT collections (or IGO), the Arcnes community will receive an added benefit as they can invest in early-stage companies. Arcnes also plans to launch an SDK that will be a ready-to-use batch of multichain smart contracts to help onboard gaming projects into Web3.

Furthermore, the Arcnes Grants will provide much-needed financial support for developing blockchain gaming projects with founders and teams with great potential. Arcnes will also set itself apart from other platforms with Horizon, a full-suite, in-house consulting product to help launch gaming and NFT projects.

What about past accomplishments and future goals?

In the past, Luart brought a new way to interact with the NFT ecosystem to the Terra Network. Unfortunately, many NFT marketplaces lacked the tools necessary to help projects with their launches, and many of the projects lacked utility at the time. The Luart platform introduced gamification through its unique scoring engine, LUA Power, and this benefited the project launches and the users utilising the Luart marketplace.

With the rebranding and re-launch as Arcnes, they will bring the same level of innovation to a new ecosystem. As per the official roadmap, the team will soon initiate the first community-engagement activities and launch their inaugural grantee from the Arcnes Grant initiative in Q1 2023. Next year, the team will also establish cooperation with traditional and blockchain native gaming studios, with an overall goal of helping over 50 projects launch utilising their SDK.

About Arcnes

Arcnes offers a complete suite of products and services for blockchain-gaming projects. The goal is to assist in developing and successfully launching these projects and the utility and NFT tokens. It is the market's first all-in-one niched blockchain-gaming platform.

The Arcnes team consists of more than just NFT and crypto enthusiasts, as they also have over a decade of relevant experience in marketing and software development. In addition, Arcnes aspires to be the go-to platform for blockchain-gaming-focused projects.

For more information, visit the official website and the Twitter, Telegram, Discord and Medium channels, which will launch soon.

