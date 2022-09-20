Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.09.2022
Starke Kurschance: Die letzten Stunden vor einer kompletten Neubewertung?
20.09.2022
Renewi plc: Notice to Noteholders - Release of Guarantor

DJ Renewi plc: Notice to Noteholders - Release of Guarantor

Renewi plc (RWI) Renewi plc: Notice to Noteholders - Release of Guarantor 20-Sep-2022 / 16:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOTICE TO THE NOTEHOLDERS - Release of Guarantor

EUR75,000,000 3.00 per cent. Guaranteed Notes due 19 July 2024 (the "2024 Notes")

ISIN: XS2022227222

Common Code: 202222722

EUR125,000,000 3.00 per cent. Guaranteed Notes due 23 July 2027 (the "2027 Notes")

ISIN: XS2353474401

Common Code: 235347440

The Board of Renewi plc announces that Shanks BV has been released from its obligations as guarantor of both the 2024 and 2027 Notes.

For further information please contact:

Philip Griffin-Smith,

Renewi plc Group Company Secretary: company.secretary@renewi.com

About Renewi

Renewi is a pure-play recycling company with a focus on extracting value from waste and used materials rather than disposal through incineration or landfill. The company also plays a key role in limiting resource scarcity through the creation of secondary materials, and by so doing addresses both social and regulatory trends and contributes to creating a cleaner, greener world.

Renewi's vision is to be the leading waste-to-product company in the world's most advanced circular economies. By opting to recycle, the company avoids emissions of more than 3 million tonnes of CO2 and as a result plays a part in contributing to a sustainable society, transitioning to a circular economy and driving the progress needed to halt climate change.

Renewi, which draws on innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into useful materials - paper, metals, plastics, glass, wood, building materials, compost and energy - employs over 6,500 people who work on 162 operating sites in 6 countries across Europe and the UK. Renewi is recognised as a market leader in Benelux and a regional European leader in recycling.

Visit our website for more information: www.renewi.com

September 20, 2022

