Mittwoch, 21.09.2022
20.09.2022 | 17:53
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Norsk Hydro (228/22)

The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) Norsk Hydro ASA (Norsk Hydro) held
today, September 20, 2022, has resolved to pay an extraordinary dividend of NOK
1.45 per share. The Ex-date is September 21, 2022. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets
has carried out a re-calculation of options and regular forwards/futures in
Norsk Hydro (NHY, NHYN). 

For more information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1090761
