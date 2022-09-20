NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Norsk Hydro (228/22)

The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) Norsk Hydro ASA (Norsk Hydro) held today, September 20, 2022, has resolved to pay an extraordinary dividend of NOK 1.45 per share. The Ex-date is September 21, 2022. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options and regular forwards/futures in Norsk Hydro (NHY, NHYN). For more information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1090761