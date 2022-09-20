Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.09.2022
PR Newswire
20.09.2022 | 19:21
China International Book Trading Corporation's Reading China Series 2 focusing on China's Path of High-quality Development

BEIJING, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China International Book Trading Corporation, released the second part of Reading China, a series of high-end interviews. This series of interviews focuses on "A Community of Shared Future for Mankind," "High-quality Development" and other key issues of concern to the international community, interviewing experts in international relations, politics and economics to explain their understanding of China's development practices.