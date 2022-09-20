UnivDatos Market Insights Pvt. Ltd.: Up-Coming Smart Cities Projects in Developing Economies is Expected to Proliferate Energy Management System Industry| UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by UnivDatos Markets Insights, theEnergy Management System Market was valued at USD 185 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 18% during 2021-2027. The analysis has been segmented into Type (Building Energy Management System (BEMS), Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS), and Home Energy Management System (HEMS)); End-Users (Manufacturing, Power and Energy, IT and Telecommunication, Healthcare, and Others); Application (Energy Generation, Energy Transmission, and Energy Monitoring); Region/Country.





The Energy Management System market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Energy Management System market. The Energy Management System market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the Energy Management System market at the global and regional levels.

Market Overview

The global energy management system market is expected to witness a CAGR of around 18% during the forecast period (2021-2027). Rising investments in power transmission and distribution networks coupled with the growing augmentation and modernization of transmission and distribution networks across the globe are expected to drive the market. As per the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), an energy management system (EMS) is a framework for energy consumers, including industrial, commercial, and public sector organizations, to manage their energy use. It assists businesses in identifying opportunities to adopt and improve energy-saving technologies, including those that do not necessitate a large capital investment. In most cases, successful EMS implementation requires specialized knowledge and staff training. Thus, with the rising energy consumption coupled with the integration of mandatory environmental regulations and policies in the current energy management ecosystem, the global EMS market is expected to witness exponential growth during the forecast period.

The global Energy Management System market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

Based on type, the market is classified into building energy management system (BEMS), industrial energy management systems (IEMS), and home energy management system (HEMS). Amongst them, IEMS is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the adoption and integration of energy-efficient systems and technologies by industries across the world coupled with the introduction of new EMS by major stakeholders in the market. For instance, GE IEMS - a digital control system by General Electric offers monitoring of energy consumption, analysis of operational data, automated alerts and alarming, and system events meeting application and operational requirements.

Based on end-users, the market is classified into manufacturing, power and energy, it and telecommunication, healthcare, and others. Amongst them, the power and energy category accounted for a significant market share in 2020. This is mainly due to the rising investment by government and private entities for the up-gradation of power and energy infrastructure, globally. Key stakeholders in the industry have spotted smart grid technology as a strategic energy infrastructural investment as long-term economic success and help in achieving the carbon emission targets. For instance, the Ministry of Natural Resources Canada has launched, the Renewables and Electrification Pathways (SREPs) program, a four-year US$ 795 million (CA$ 960 million) investment plan to support the rollout of smart grid technologies.

(CA$ 960 million) investment plan to support the rollout of smart grid technologies. Based on application, the market is categorized into energy generation, energy transmission, and energy monitoring. During the forecast period, the energy monitoring category is expected to witness significant growth in the market. Energy monitoring is the act of collecting real-time or interval energy data so that building resource consumption can be managed efficiently. The market is also witnessing the development of connected, intelligent devices, such as smart meters, smart sensors, and smart thermostats, further supporting the category's growth.

Energy Management System Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America ( United States , Canada , and Rest of North America )

( , , and Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , United Kingdom , Spain , Italy , France , and the Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , and the Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , South Korea , and the Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , and the Rest of ) Rest of the World

For a better understanding of the market adoption of the Energy Management System industry, the market is analyzed based on its worldwide presence in the countries such as North America (US, Canada, Rest of North America); Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific); and the Rest of World. In 2020, North America, accounted for a significant share in the market owing to high investment and active deployment of the advanced technologies in the region's power grid sector. For instance, according to the IEA, in 2019, the United States surpassed China to lead in grid investment for the first time in ten years.

The major players targeting the market include

IBM Corporation

Rockwell Automation Inc.

General Electric Co.

Schneider Electric SE

Cisco Systems Inc.

Tendril Networks Inc.

Eaton Corporation

EnerNOC Inc.

Elster Group GMBH

SAP SE.

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the Energy Management System Market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the Energy Management System market?

Which factors are influencing the Energy Management System market over the forecast period?

What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the Energy Management System market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the Energy Management System market?

What are the demanding global regions of the Energy Management System market?

What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature and geography. Please let us know If you have any custom needs.

Energy Management System Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2027 Growth momentum Accelerate at a CAGR of over 18% Market size 2020 USD 185 billion Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of World Major contributing region North America to Dominate the Energy Management System Market Key countries covered United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, China, Japan, India, and Australia Companies profiled IBM Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., General Electric Co., Schneider Electric SE, Cisco Systems Inc., Tendril Networks Inc., Eaton Corporation, EnerNOC Inc., Elster Group GMBH, and SAP SE Report Scope Market Trends, Drivers, and Restraints; Revenue Estimation and Forecast; Segmentation Analysis; Impact of COVID-19; Demand and Supply Side Analysis; Competitive Landscape; Company Profiling Segments Covered By Type; By End-Users; By Application; By Region/Country

