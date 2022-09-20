Anzeige
WKN: A0B987 ISIN: SE0001174970 Ticker-Symbol: M4M 
Frankfurt
20.09.22
13:31 Uhr
11,480 Euro
-0,250
-2,13 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR SA SDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR SA SDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,73512,35522:58
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.09.2022
103 Leser
Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom (Tigo) files standard form for notification of major holdings

Millicom(Tigo)files standard form for notification of major holdings

Luxembourg,September 20, 2022 - MillicomInternational Cellular S.A. announced today the CSSF regulatory filing of the form:

  • Standard form for notification of major holdings (attachment (https://www.millicom.com/media/5303/2022-09-19-swedbank-flagging-funds-down-to-499-002.pdf))

-END-

For further information, please contact

Press:
Yocasta Valdez, Group Manager Digital Media & Communications
press@millicom.com (mailto:press@millicom.com) 		Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)

About Millicom

Millicom. Connect with Millicom on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook,and LinkedIn.

Attachments

  • Millicom (Tigo) files standard form for notification of major holdings (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b1ef2c8b-90ca-4ed1-9845-29f492eaf4b3)
  • CSSF_Swedbank Flagging Funds down to 4.99% (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/06f09928-0056-4001-8bd5-fec9d72668d5)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
