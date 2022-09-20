Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom (Tigo) files standard form for notification of major holdings

Millicom(Tigo)files standard form for notification of major holdings

Luxembourg,September 20, 2022 - MillicomInternational Cellular S.A. announced today the CSSF regulatory filing of the form:

Standard form for notification of major holdings (attachment (https://www.millicom.com/media/5303/2022-09-19-swedbank-flagging-funds-down-to-499-002.pdf))





