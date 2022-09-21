Trading Symbol: BG

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2022) - Big Gold Inc. (CSE: BG) (the "Company" or "Big Gold") is pleased to announce that it has filed a Final Long Form Prospectus with the Ontario Securities Commission (the "Prospectus") and received approval to list its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the trading symbol "BG". Big Gold's shares will commence trading on the CSE tomorrow, September 21, 2022.

The Prospectus has been filed in accordance with the provisions of the Canadian National Instrument 41-101 - General Prospectus Requirements to comply with the requirements of the CSE. No new securities were offered with the filing of the Prospectus.

Upon trading, Big Gold will have 20,802,099 common shares, 2,536,880 common share purchase warrants, and 1,900,000 incentive stock options outstanding.



About Big Gold Inc.

Big Gold Inc. is a junior mining exploration company. Its initial focus is to conduct the proposed exploration program on the Martin Kenty Property located in Ontario, Canada. Big Gold will also continue to consider other opportunities as they arise, with the objective of acquiring and exploring early-stage base and precious metal projects.

For more information, please contact investor relations at investors@biggold.ca

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Scott Walters

President and CEO





