

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Plant-based meat company Beyond Meat (BYND) on Tuesday announced its decision to suspend its Chief Operating Officer Doug Ramsey.



Although the company didn't reveal the specific reason for the decision, it should be related to Ramsey's arrest on Saturday amid allegations that he bit a man's nose during an altercation after a college football game in Fayetteville, Arkansas.



'Doug Ramsey, Beyond Meat's Chief Operating Officer, has been suspended effective immediately. Operations activities will be overseen on an interim basis by Jonathan Nelson, Senior Vice President, Manufacturing Operations,' the company said in a statement.



Ramsey was arrested on September 17 on charges of terroristic threatening and third-degree battery and booked into the Washington County jail.



According to a Bloomberg report, Ramsey was allegedly in the parking area, when a Subaru 'inched his way' in front of Ramsey's Bronco, making contact with the front passenger's side tire. Ramsey got out of his vehicle and allegedly 'punched through the back windshield of the Subaru' and 'pulled him in close and started punching his body' when the owner of the Subaru got out.



Ramsey also 'bit the owner's nose, ripping the flesh on the tip of the nose' and 'threaten to kill', as per the reports of the victim and the witness.







