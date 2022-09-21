Santa Clara, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2022) - The first company to launch a commercial digital art canvas with NFT display directly from a user's crypto wallet, Canvia, reveals two new company advancements.

First, Canvia announces the launch of its new 3D display support, enabling thousands of sculpture artists and 3D artists to join the Canvia platform. The new addition allows users to view and navigate in all directions around 3D artwork and collectibles on their Canvia digital art frame.

The advanced digital art platform developer has also introduced its new Artist and Content Creators Community Development Program. The initiative intends to support leading artists, galleries, and museums by providing up to 15 devices for use during an exhibit without a fee.

"A number of museums, art events, conferences and galleries have benefited from this program over the last year," says Craig Gould, Head of Content and Partnerships for Canvia. "Our aim is to support the art community so that they can display their creativity without any hassle."

Canvia uses proprietary image processing and built-in sensors that adapt curated art to a room's ambient visual conditions and décor. Building on its continued innovation in the art and tech sector, the company has been the first in the industry to introduce many tech features including realistic rendering of digital art using patented Artsense technology, protection against screen burn effect, which supports prolonged display of art, and remote art display control.

Through new advancements, Canvia now allows users to overcome aspect ratio issues using remote zoom technology. Additional new updates that have been implemented into the platform include a new privacy mode option for on-premise image upload. Canvia also supports the smart home and building's ecosystem through integrations with virtual assistant technologies.

The Canvia digital art canvas is available to art and photography lovers, smart home enthusiasts, museum and art gallery employees, and hotel managers and owners through different retail channels worldwide, including the Canvia website, Amazon, and Wayfair. Along with the one-time purchase, there is a premium content subscription where subscribers gain access to art content from the company's partners.

According to Rahul Ranjan, CEO of Canvia platform and devices, Canvia has plans to continue leading innovation in the fast-growing art and tech sector. The company has been granted patents on art display, and continues to build a patent portfolio on innovative solutions in image processing, visual experience and new use cases, including NFT.

"In the next five years, we want to establish digital art canvases as one of the mainstream adoptions very similar to Smart TVs in homes, offices, and hotels," says Ranjan.

Canvia's Art Sense Podcast is a weekly program that features in-depth discussions with thought leaders and taste makers in the art world, including curators, collectors, critics, authors, and artists. Listeners and critics agree that the podcast is one the leading programs focused on the visual arts.

