Julius Baer Group Ltd. / Key word(s): Partnership

Julius Baer acquires stake in GROW Investment Group



21.09.2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Julius Baer is pleased to announce it has become a strategic investor and business partner of GROW Investment Group (GROW). With this partnership, Julius Baer takes a first step into onshore China and at the same time, GROW's clients will gain access to Julius Baer's global investment expertise. Singapore / Hong Kong / Zurich, 21 September 2022 - Founded in June 2021 in Shanghai, GROW is a China-based domestic asset management company, established and led by an award-winning team of senior investment professionals with a proven, top-performing track record and a strong history of building innovative and market-leading investment and distribution platforms. Its mission is to be a world-class, next generation asset management firm with a focus on China. Backed with a low double digit million US dollar equity investment by Julius Baer into GROW, the partners will jointly establish a distribution network so that GROW's domestic clients will gain access to selected Julius Baer offerings via Qualified Domestic Limited Partnership products and Julius Baer's global clients will gain access to local investment expertise and assets via Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor products of a renowned and trusted Chinese partner. Commenting on the partnership, David Shick, Head of Greater China at Julius Baer, said: "We are delighted to participate in the evolution of onshore wealth management in China through such an unprecedented partnership. We are convinced that the opportunities in the sector in China are bright, and we are looking forward to gaining visibility and bringing our best-in-class solutions and expertise to Chinese clients. The cooperation between GROW and Julius Baer will undoubtedly create value for these clients and support our growth plans for this important market." William Ma, Global CIO of GROW, added: "We are honoured to welcome one of the most prestigious global wealth management firms as a strategic investor. This agreement with Julius Baer reflects their confidence in us and is testament to our best-in-class asset management capabilities and access to our onshore China network. I believe there are significant untapped opportunities for us in onshore China and look forward to growing our business together with Julius Baer." Contacts Media Relations Singapore, tel. +65 6827 1840 Media Relations Hong Kong, tel. +852 2899 4889 Media Relations Zurich, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 8888 Investor Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 5256 About Julius Baer Julius Baer is the leading Swiss wealth management group and a premium brand in this global sector, with a focus on servicing and advising sophisticated private clients. In all we do, we are inspired by our purpose: creating value beyond wealth. At the end of June 2022, assets under management amounted to CHF 428 billion. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., the renowned Swiss private bank with origins dating back to 1890, is the principal operating company of Julius Baer Group Ltd., whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: BAER) and are included in the Swiss Leader Index (SLI), comprising the 30 largest and most liquid Swiss stocks. Julius Baer is present in over 25 countries and around 60 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Bangkok, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Mexico City, Milan, Monaco, Mumbai, Santiago de Chile, São Paulo, Shanghai, Singapore, Tel Aviv and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in wealth management. For more information visit our website at www.juliusbaer.com

