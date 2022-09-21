XVIVO Perfusion AB: XVIVO Presents Strategy for 2023-2027 at its Capital Markets Day

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2022 / XVIVO Perfusion AB (STO:XVIVO)(LSE:0RKL)(FRA:3XV) Today at the XVIVO digital Capital Markets Day, CEO Dag Andersson and other senior executives will present the company's strategy to become global leader in the transplant industry. During the strategy period, the commercialization of XVIVO's full product portfolio has the potential to transform the field of organ transplantation and accelerate XVIVO's growth further.

XVIVO's strategy for the period 2023 - 2027 has been updated and builds on five focus areas; Market Leader Abdominal; Changing the Paradigm of Heart Preservation; Becoming Preferred Partner in the Transplant Process; Accelerating Market Leadership Lungs; and New Market Expansion.

During the Capital Markets Day, updates on financial targets will be presented. XVIVO's growth will be supported by several significant growth drivers and the company foresees further strengthened gross margins, primarily driven by significant increases in abdominal margins. XVIVO sharpens its profitability ambitions and shall reach an EBIT-margin of at least 20 % and an EBITDA-margin of at least 30 % during the strategy period.

Christoffer Rosenblad, former Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed Global Business Development and Service Director and will lead XVIVOs ambition to become the preferred partner in the transplant process.

"Throughout the year, we have delivered on our strategy. Our five focus areas have now been finetuned to reflect the company's recent positive development. We are committed to leading the transformation of our industry, where nobody should die waiting for a new organ" says Dag Andersson, CEO.

The Capital Markets Day will be broadcasted live online today, September 21, 2022, at 14:00 CEST via this link. A recording of the Capital Markets Day will be available on-demand shortly after the event and can be viewed on www.xvivogroup.com.

September 21, 2022

Gothenburg

Dag Andersson, CEO

XVIVO Perfusion AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Dag Andersson, CEO, +46 76 643 30 31, e-mail: dag.andersson@xvivogroup.com

Kristoffer Nordström, CFO, +46 73 519 21 64, e-mail: kristoffer.nordstrom@xvivogroup.com

About Us

Founded in 1998, XVIVO is the only medical technology company dedicated to extending the life of all major organs - so transplant teams around the world can save more lives. Our solutions allow leading clinicians and researchers to push the boundaries of transplantation medicine. XVIVO is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and has offices and research sites on two continents. The company is listed on Nasdaq and has the ticker symbol XVIVO. More information can be found on the website www.xvivogroup.com.

XVIVO presents strategy for 2023-2027 at its Capital Markets Day

