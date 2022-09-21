Renewable energy investment fund Solar Bay and logistic company Logos have commenced construction of Australia's largest roof-mounted solar storage project, airlifting in the first of more than 120,000 solar panels that will be installed atop an 800,000 sqm industrial warehousing facility in south-western Sydney.From pv magazine Australia Solar Bay has signed a 30-year agreement with Logos to install and operate 60 MW of rooftop solar PV and 150 MWh of battery energy storage to provide network and retail energy services to tenants of the Moorebank Logistics Park (MLP) near Port Botany in the ...

