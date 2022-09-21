Atlas Investissement acquired a 2.5% interest in Vodafone Group

Press Release

AtlasInvestissementacquireda2.5% interest in Vodafone Group

PARIS, 21 SEPTEMBER2022 // Atlas Investissement, an investment vehicle of Xavier Niel, today announces that it has acquired an approximately 2.5 per cent interest in Vodafone Group PLC ("Vodafone" or the "Company").

Atlas Investissement is an investment vehicle held by Xavier Niel, a recognised entrepreneur and major long-term investor in the telecoms sector across several European and African markets. Xavier Niel has investments in the telecoms sector in nine countries in Europe with nearly 50 million active subscribers combined and more than 10 billion euros of revenues. He is the owner of iliad, a leading telecoms provider present in France, Italy and Poland as well as NJJ Holding, an investor in telecoms assets including Switzerland and Ireland.

Atlas Investissement has identified Vodafone as an attractive investment opportunity, as per the quality of its assets portfolio and the solid underlying trends in the global telecommunications sector.

Atlas Investissement is supportive of Vodafone's publicly-stated intention to pursue consolidation opportunities in selected geographies, as well as its efforts in infrastructure separation.

Atlas Investissement's view is that there are opportunities to accelerate both the streamlining of Vodafone's footprint and the separation of its infrastructure assets, further reduce costs, improve profitability, accelerate broadband development in Germany and other geographies and enhance focus on innovation.

AtlasInvestissement is independent ofiliad Group and iliad Holding.

About Atlas Investissement

Atlas Investissement is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NJJ Holding, an investment vehicle indirectly held by Xavier Niel, a recognised entrepreneur and major long-term investor in the telecoms sector across several European and African markets. Xavier Niel has investments in the telecoms sector in nine countries in Europe with nearly 50 million active subscribers combined and more than 10 billion euros of revenues.