Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Sparinvest - name change of sub-fund

The name change below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 22 September 2022. ISIN: DK0060012896 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Sparinv Momentum Aktier Akk. KL A ---------------------------------------------------------------- New name: Sparinvest Bæredygtige Aktier Akk. KL A ---------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SPIMAAKLA ---------------------------------------------------------------- New short name: SPIBDAAKKKLA ---------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 36334 ---------------------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66