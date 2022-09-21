Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, September 20
[21.09.22]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.09.22
|IE00BN4GXL63
|14,557,000.00
|EUR
|0
|125,767,460.47
|8.6397
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.09.22
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|877,462.37
|87.0498
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.09.22
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|1,227,800.00
|EUR
|0
|120,359,233.52
|98.0284
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.09.22
|IE00BMDWWS85
|133,212.00
|USD
|6,000.0000
|14,573,317.37
|109.3994
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.09.22
|IE00BN0T9H70
|82,829.00
|GBP
|0
|9,012,256.22
|108.8056
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.09.22
|IE00BKX90X67
|288,871.00
|EUR
|0
|30,842,934.26
|106.7706
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.09.22
|IE00BKX90W50
|52,189.00
|CHF
|0
|5,310,103.37
|101.7476
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.09.22
|IE000V6NHO66
|6,158,568.00
|EUR
|0
|53,778,620.69
|8.7323
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de