Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

21-Sep-2022
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 20-Sep-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 14.0527
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7859747
CODE: CECL LN
ISIN: LU1900066462
