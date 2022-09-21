Newly created role to focus on delivering RWS's transformation programmes

RWS, a unique, world-leading provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property services, has appointed Terry Doyle as Chief Information Officer (CIO), holding overall responsibility for the Group's information technology operations and transformation programmes.

"Terry's appointment underscores our commitment to deliver on the transformation programmes we announced back in March," explains Ian El-Mokadem, CEO of RWS. "As well as overseeing our technology operations he will also further improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the information technology infrastructure that supports the Group, alongside data, security and compliance."

A proven CIO, Terry brings more than 25 years' experience in driving technology-enabled transformation programmes in complex multinational businesses. Most recently he held the position of CIO for the EMEA region at GroupM, the world's largest media investment business and part of WPP, where he led the company through an infrastructure and security transformation and application rationalization.

"It's an incredibly exciting time to join the company," explains Terry Doyle, CIO of RWS. "We have a huge opportunity to lead our industry, providing clients with cutting-edge technology and services. My role is to ensure that we have the right technological foundations in place, and that our transformation programmes support our future growth ambitions."

Prior to joining GroupM, Terry was Global Head of Digital Customer at SABMiller, which at the time was the world's second largest brewer. There he pioneered the company's digital transformation strategy and established a fully integrated B2B eCommerce platform along with a suite of marketing technologies.

Earlier in his career, Terry while working for Accenture spearheaded a global enterprise resource planning (ERP) rollout at Diageo across 28 markets. Considered one of the largest ERP projects in the world, it formed the foundation for business integration and shared services.

Click here to learn more about RWS's Executive Team.

About RWS

RWS Holdings plc is a unique, world-leading provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property services. Through content transformation and multilingual data analysis, our unique combination of technology and cultural expertise helps our clients to grow by ensuring they are understood anywhere, in any language.

Our purpose is unlocking global understanding. By combining cultural understanding, client understanding and technical understanding, our services and technology assist our clients to acquire and retain customers, deliver engaging user experiences, maintain compliance and gain actionable insights into their data and content.

Our clients include 90 of the world's top 100 brands, the top 20 pharmaceutical companies and 19 of the top 20 patent filers. Our client base spans Europe, Asia Pacific and North and South America. We work in the automotive, chemical, financial, legal, medical, pharmaceutical, technology and telecommunications sectors, which we serve from 80+ global locations across five continents.

Founded in 1958, RWS is headquartered in the UK and publicly listed on AIM, the London Stock Exchange regulated market (RWS.L).

For further information, please visit: www.rws.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005081/en/

Contacts:

RWS

Denis Davies

Corporate Communications

ddavies@rws.com

+44 1628 410105