Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Holcim partners with SBTi to launch 1.5°C science-based framework



21.09.2022 / 10:00 CET/CEST



World-first 1.5°C science-based framework to decarbonize cement industry



Holcim updating 2030 targets in line with new 1.5°C framework



Accelerating Holcim's commitment to decarbonize building Holcim announces the launch of the world's first 1.5°C science-based framework to decarbonize the cement industry, resulting from its partnership with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). This framework was independently developed by the SBTi, in collaboration with an Expert Advisory Group representing academia, civil society and industry, to decarbonize cement in a rigorous and science-driven way. Holcim has submitted its 1.5°C-aligned 2030 targets for SBTi validation, and is engaging with like-minded organizations at New York Climate Week to scale up the framework's deployment. Jan Jenisch, CEO Holcim: "With today's growing population and rising urbanization, the construction sector has a key role to play to build a net-zero future. At Holcim, we are at the forefront of decarbonizing building across its entire lifecycle to build better with less, from our own operations to low carbon construction, all the way to energy-efficient buildings in use. Taking a rigorous, science-driven approach on this journey, we partnered with the SBTi to create the 1.5°C-aligned framework for the sector. Today we submit our 2030 net-zero targets in line with this framework and encourage all our peers to join us to scale up our impact together." Alberto Carrillo Pineda, Co-Founder and Chief Technical Officer of the SBTi: "To prevent the climate crisis from getting worse and the negative impacts becoming more frequent with every fraction of warming, urgent action from the private sector is required. For the first time, cement companies have a clear blueprint on how to align their decarbonization strategies with climate science taking into account the unique context of the industry. The transformation towards low-carbon technologies is critical for the long-term viability of the industry. We encourage all cement production companies to set science-based targets and to play their role in building a climate safe economy." Taking a rigorous science-driven approach to its net-zero journey Holcim is decarbonizing building across its entire life cycle. To build better with less Holcim launched the world's broadest range of low-carbon materials, from ECOPact green concrete to ECOPlanet green cement, offering 100% performance with up to 90% less CO 2 . Making buildings more sustainable in use, Holcim offers a range of solutions, from roofing to insulation to drive energy-efficiency and green retrofitting. About Holcim

Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world. With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at the heart of its success. The company is driving circular construction as a world leader in recycling to build more with less. Holcim is 70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products. Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn and Twitter. Important disclaimer - forward-looking statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be, including with respect to plans, initiatives, events, products, solutions and services, their development and potential. Although Holcim believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the time of publishing this document, investors are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Holcim, including but not limited to the risks described in the Holcim's annual report available on its website (www.holcim.com) and uncertainties related to the market conditions and the implementation of our plans. Accordingly, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. Holcim does not undertake to provide updates of these forward-looking statements.

End of Media Release

