GlobeNewswire
21.09.2022 | 10:41
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Listing of Bigbank AS subordinated bonds on Baltic Bond List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-09-21 10:34 CEST --


According to the decision made by the Listing and Surveillance Committee of
Nasdaq Tallinn on September 6, 2022, in the first series of the programme up to
10,000, in case of over-subscription up to 20,000 Bigbank AS unsecured
subordinated bonds with nominal value of EUR 1,000 (Bigbank subordinated bond
21.09.2032, ISIN code: EE3300002690) will be listed and admitted to trading on
Baltic Bond List after the following conditions are met: 

 -- the offering has been completed according to the principles described in
   the Prospectus and the results of the offering are disclosed;

 -- offer bonds have been transferred to the securities accounts of investors
   in Estonian Securities Register if the offer has been successful;

 -- after meeting the aforementioned conditions, the issuer has submitted the
   respective report to the Exchange.


The aforementioned conditions are met as of September 21, 2022. Proceeding from
the above and according to the results, 20,000 Bigbank AS subordinated bonds
will be listed and admitted to trading on the Baltic Bond List as of September
22, 2022. 

Additional info:

Issuer's name         Bigbank AS                 
Issuer's short name      BIGB                    
ISIN code           EE3300002690                
Securities maturity date    21.09.2032                 
Nominal value of one security 1000 EUR                  
Number of securities      20,000                   
Total nominal value      20,000,000 EUR               
Orderbook short name      BIGB080032A                
Coupon rate          8.00%                   
Coupon payment dates      4 times per year (starting from March 2023)
                21.03; 21.06; 21.09; 21.12         





Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
