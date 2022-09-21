Listing of Bigbank AS subordinated bonds on Baltic Bond List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-09-21 10:34 CEST -- According to the decision made by the Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn on September 6, 2022, in the first series of the programme up to 10,000, in case of over-subscription up to 20,000 Bigbank AS unsecured subordinated bonds with nominal value of EUR 1,000 (Bigbank subordinated bond 21.09.2032, ISIN code: EE3300002690) will be listed and admitted to trading on Baltic Bond List after the following conditions are met: -- the offering has been completed according to the principles described in the Prospectus and the results of the offering are disclosed; -- offer bonds have been transferred to the securities accounts of investors in Estonian Securities Register if the offer has been successful; -- after meeting the aforementioned conditions, the issuer has submitted the respective report to the Exchange. The aforementioned conditions are met as of September 21, 2022. Proceeding from the above and according to the results, 20,000 Bigbank AS subordinated bonds will be listed and admitted to trading on the Baltic Bond List as of September 22, 2022. Additional info: Issuer's name Bigbank AS Issuer's short name BIGB ISIN code EE3300002690 Securities maturity date 21.09.2032 Nominal value of one security 1000 EUR Number of securities 20,000 Total nominal value 20,000,000 EUR Orderbook short name BIGB080032A Coupon rate 8.00% Coupon payment dates 4 times per year (starting from March 2023) 21.03; 21.06; 21.09; 21.12 Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.