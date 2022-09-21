DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EM ASIA SRI UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EM ASIA SRI UCITS ETF DR (D) (SADA) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EM ASIA SRI UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 21-Sep-2022
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EM ASIA SRI UCITS ETF DR (D)
DEALING DATE: 20/09/2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 36.0875
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13510100
CODE: SADA
ISIN: LU2300294589
