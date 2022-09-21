Aurachain; Sword Group: Aurachain and Sword Middle East a Sword Group subsidiary partner to extend a powerful process automation offering in the Middle East region through low-code technology

The Aurachain low-code platform will partner with technology transformation experts to help leading companies in the Middle East achieve cost-efficient operations through process automation.

LONDON, ZURICH and DUBAI,UAE, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurachain, the low-code software development platform, has partnered with technology transformation specialists Sword Group to deliver high-impact process automation solutions to enterprise organizations in the Middle East. Following a series of successful implementations in Europe, the new partnership sees Aurachain expand its presence in the Middle East, where its powerful low-code platform will be made available to a growing number of leading organizations in the region.

The initial focus for the partnership is to harness the speed and API connectivity of Aurachain's low-code platform to deliver more cost-efficient first- and second-line maintenance (FLM and SLM) to Sword Middle East customers in the banking, healthcare, transportation, and government verticals.

Sword Middle East will continue to build on its strong track record of helping its clients to increase productivity, improve user experiences, and optimize costs through process digitalization and digital transformation strategies. Aurachain's low-code platform enables Sword Group to accelerate the delivery of enterprise-grade process automation applications for its customers, with business-critical solutions able to be built and deployed in a timeframe of days or weeks.

"There is a growing need for process digitalization and transformation across the Middle East and around the world, with demand for seamless digital experiences higher than ever before." said Adela Wiener, CEO of Aurachain. "This partnership will help to ensure that Sword Middle East customers have access to a premium, enterprise-grade low-code development platform so that they can accelerate the delivery of key solutions and achieve greater success in their digital transformation projects."

"Enabling our customers to achieve greater success by introducing them to new technology is what we do here at Sword Middle East," said Colombo Fasano, Business Unit Director in Sword Dubai. "And this new partnership makes low-code development technology a powerful addition to our already impressive offering. Aurachain has felt like a great fit from day one and the experience, involvement, and powerful product that they've built will help our customers rapidly build scalable software for major efficiency gains."

About Sword Group

Sword is a leader in data insights, digital transformation and technology services with a substantial reputation in software development, complex IT, business projects and mission critical operations with over 2,500 Technology, Digital & Software specialists present in five continents to enable the growth of your organization in the digital age.

Find out more at www.sword-group.com

About Aurachain

Aurachain empowers organizations to rapidly build digital process applications through a powerful low-code platform. Streamlined workflows and exceptional interfaces directly capture the expertise of subject matter experts, business analysts, and professional developers to deliver real business value from day one. Enterprise organizations and governments alike use Aurachain to reduce development timelines, optimize business operations, and accelerate innovation.

Find out more at www.aurachain.ch

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aurachain-and-sword-middle-east-a-sword-group-subsidiary-partner-to-extend-a-powerful-process-automation-offering-in-the-middle-east-region-through-low-code-technology-301629343.html