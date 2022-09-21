BioBam announced last week the release of OmicsBox 2.2. This new version of BioBam's bioinformatics solution offers new Single Cell and Long Read Data Analysis Features among other platform improvements. These new additions allow the researchers to use the latest sequencing technologies for their genomics and transcriptomics studies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005533/en/

OmicsBox Bioinformatics Software (Photo: Business Wire)

Dr. Stefan Götz, CEO said: "I am very excited about this new release and the growing number of bioinformatics tools available in OmicsBox. This is another step forward in closing the "tech-gap" between computational biology and molecular biology research by making demanding bioinformatics tools easily available to a broader research community. This release also positions BioBam as a key player among Long-Read and Single-Cell data analysis solution providers."

OmicsBox provides now gene expression and trajectory analysis for single cell data streamlined with a tool for its functional interpretation. This reduces the complexity of such analysis significantly. With this new addition and many more improvements, OmicsBox keeps adapting to the ever-changing analysis needs of omics data. It continues its journey to become the most efficient, user-friendly bioinformatics software solution available.

About OmicsBox:

OmicsBox is a bioinformatics solution that allows to easily get from sequencing reads to insights. It's a robust and versatile platform for high-performance scientific data analysis of the most demanding bioinformatics tasks. Structured in modules, it can be configured accordingly to the researcher's needs. The four available modules are Genome Analysis, Transcriptomics, Metagenomics, and Functional Analysis. The latter also includes the Blast2GO functional annotation methodology, a feature that makes OmicsBox especially popular for non-model organism research. Over 10,000 scientific citations demonstrate this over the last years.

Since OmicsBox counts on cloud computation for the "heavy duty" bioinformatics algorithms, like example genome assemblies or other CPU or memory-consuming tasks, all OmicsBox features can be executed conveniently on any standard PC or laptop. OmicsBox is based on a subscription model with very flexible licensing options and is already used by top private and public research institutions worldwide. More information can be found on www.biobam.com/omicsbox

About BioBam:

BioBam is a leading bioinformatics solution provider that accelerates research in disciplines such as agricultural genomics, microbiology, and environmental NGS studies, amongst others. BioBam is dedicated to creating bioinformatics software solutions that assist researchers in their daily data analysis tasks. BioBam is devoted to closing the gap between experimental work, cutting-edge bioinformatics, and applied research.

Follow BioBam on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005533/en/

Contacts:

Stefan Götz, CEO

BioBam Bioinformatics S.L.

sgoetz@biobam.com