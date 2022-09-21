The investment will support Hero Future Energies in expanding its renewable energy capacity. The Indian independent power producer has a diversified portfolio of 1.6 GW of operating solar and wind projects.From pv magazine India US investor KKR and Indian conglomerate Hero Group have agreed to jointly invest $450 million in Hero Future Energies (HFE), an Indian solar developer part of the Hero Group itself. "This investment will position HFE for continued growth and support its efforts to expand its renewable energy capacity and capabilities across technologies such as solar, wind, battery storage, ...

